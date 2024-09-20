Your Google Pixel Buds are losing a feature this week, although Google is making it sound like you wanted this to happen.

In a Google Assistant support post, Google announced that Google Assistant spoken notifications through the Pixel Buds will no longer happen when using the “press Assistant feature.” Unread notifications will also not be read automatically and allow you to reply.

Google states that this change is “based on your feedback,” so folks must have been asking for this change?

Based on your feedback, we are here to announce that we will be making the following changes to your Google Assistant notifications on Pixel Buds while we evaluate further changes to notifications. Assistant will no longer read unread notifications when using the press Assistant feature. Assistant will also no longer read unread notifications automatically and allow you to reply. In order to hear notifications, you can activate Google Assistant and say “Read my notifications.”

Going forward, if you want Google Assistant to read your notifications, you’ll have to activate Google Assistant and straight up ask it to do so. The days of your Pixel Buds automatically doing it are over.

// Google