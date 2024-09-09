The new Google Weather app that launched on the Pixel 9 series is a really solid weather app. It’s packed with more details, has a pretty-enough UI, and it should be the best place for Pixel owners to stay current on weather changes, even over most other weather apps on Android. Google appears to be invested in the app at the moment, so that should mean rapid improvements and hopefully a wider rollout to more Pixel devices.

There is one small issue that was introduced alongside the new Google Weather app, though. For those who used Google Search and the weather experience there for so many years, you may have noticed on your Pixel 9 that you keep getting weather updates from it that don’t just direct you into the new Weather app. It’s not an end-of-the-world issue, but there is a fix for it.

Google has either heard complaints or realized they need to get ahead of this, because I saw a notification just this weekend letting me know that duplicate weather notifications can stop, assuming they were annoying and I only want them from the Google Weather app. I had already turned them off weeks ago, but this is nice to see.

For those not familiar with how weather worked on Android phones in the past, it mostly was powered by Google Search or the Google app. When you go to search for “weather” in the Google Search bar or app on your phone, that takes you into Google Search’s weather page. Google had allowed for this experience to include weather notifications for forecasts and current conditions because they lacked an actual weather app that could handle this. Since they now have a true Weather app, this experience is no longer really necessary.

When you use a Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL, or Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you get access to the new Google Weather app, which has its own forecasts and notifications. If you don’t turn off notifications from the old Google Search weather experience, getting those with your Google Weather notifications can’t make for a confusing, somewhat jarring experience as you dance between the two.

So, how do you them off?

Stop duplicate weather notifications on Pixel 9

Swipe open your app drawer and find the Google app Long-press that app and choose “App info” Choose “Notifications” Scroll into the “Other” section When you see “Weather forecasts,” turn that toggle off You could also turn off “Current weather conditions” too

By turning those notifications off, the Google Weather app should be king of your phone going forward.

For now, this is a Pixel 9 owner only thing, because the new Google Weather app is only on those devices, but should that change in the future, all Pixel owners will want to know this tip. We’ve got to be getting access on older Pixel phones, like the Pixel 8 Pro with the next feature drop, right?

Google Play Link: Google Weather