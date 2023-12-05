The OnePlus 12 is an official phone as of today, but don’t prepare your wallet yet if you like what you read and decide it should be your next. For now, OnePlus has only announced the 12 for China, although we fully expect there to be a global launch in the coming weeks or months.

Ready to hear all about the Chinese version of the OnePlus 12? I think you’ll like this.

Because OnePlus has not presented the OnePlus 12 in the US or for the global market, it’s hard to know the exact sales pitch. However, from looking through the live landing page for this phone, I can tell you that it is a specs and features monster. OnePlus has thrown almost every single hardware feature into this phone that you can think of.

Ridiculous 2K display with absurd brightness and colors? Check. Massive 5400mAh battery with both insanely fast wired and wireless charging? Check, check, and check. A wild 24GB of RAM and 1TB storage? Check!

OnePlus also tossed in a new 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor and paired it with 48MP ultra-wide and 64MP telephoto lenses. They branded it with a Hasselblad logo too, because there is some level of collaboration on the tuning there between these companies.

We’ve got a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip behind it all, providing powerful gaming and long-lasting performance, a new vibration motor, stereo speakers, and an official IP65 water and dust rating.

For the full OnePlus 12 specs, we have the following:

Display : 6.82″ AMOLED QHD+ curved (3168×1440, 510ppi), 120Hz, 4500nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

: 6.82″ AMOLED QHD+ curved (3168×1440, 510ppi), 120Hz, 4500nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 OS : ColorOS 14, Android 14

: ColorOS 14, Android 14 Storage : 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0

: 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 RAM : 12GB/16GB/24GB LPDDR5X

: 12GB/16GB/24GB LPDDR5X Rear Camera : 50MP Main (f/1.6, 23mm), 64MP telephoto (f/2.6, 70mm), 48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 14mm)

: 50MP Main (f/1.6, 23mm), 64MP telephoto (f/2.6, 70mm), 48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 14mm) Front Camera : 32MP (f/2.4, 21mm)

: 32MP (f/2.4, 21mm) Battery : 5400mAh

: 5400mAh Charging : 100W wired fast, 50W wireless fast

: 100W wired fast, 50W wireless fast Connectivity : WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 5G

: WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, 5G Other : Dual stereo speakers, USB 3.2 (Type-C), optical fingerprint reader

: Dual stereo speakers, USB 3.2 (Type-C), optical fingerprint reader Build : Aluminum frame, IP65

: Aluminum frame, IP65 Size: 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15mm, 220g

The OnePlus 12 will come in black, white, and a greenish marble finish, all of which you can see below. Not sure I have a favorite yet, but I feel like we don’t see many white OnePlus phones. That marble finish is quite nice, though.

Again, the official plans for the OnePlus 12 in the US have not been announced, so this is really all there is to share. Speculating on pricing at this time or which storage and RAM configurations will make it here are kind of pointless.

To go read more about this new OnePlus phone, head to their official site.