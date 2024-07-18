Google sure chose to have fun today. After first revealing the design of the Pixel 9 Pro, they followed up that teaser by showing off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and confirming their next foldable’s name.

In this new teaser, Google uses Gemini to once again write a break-up letter to their old phone, only this time referencing the new device and “That it’s unfolding in new ways.” The animation in the clip shows the device move from portrait to unfolded before flipping to the back side, which we’ve included above. Google refers to this device as “a foldable phone built for the Gemini era.”

Google also added the below image to their Pixel 9 Pro teaser page to give us an excellent shot of its backside.

The design is quite different from the original Pixel Fold, but it’s one we’ve become used to. This Pixel 9 Pro Fold first leaked in February of this year and we weren’t sure what to make of it. It has since been further leaked additional times, including this week through a regulatory agency.

Why not just call it the Pixel Fold 2? I don’t know, man. This name is certainly goofy, though, and is too much of a mouthful when we could have kept it simple. The Fold can be its own line.

Thoughts?