With Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung is reported to be having quality issues, backed up by the fact that pre-orders have either been paused or delivery dates pushed back considerably.

There’s no one specific reason if you search places like reddit and Android blogs, but a main culprit appears to be the little rubber ear tips. When trying to remove them, they apparently rip easily, causing issues for consumers. Samsung even had to publish a guide for safely removing them.

In a message to Android Authority, the company says that while it conducts quality assurance, it has paused delivery of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to retail partners. Delivery dates for those who pre-order on Samsung are currently shown as August 28.

I’m patiently waiting on my Buds 3 Pro to be delivered early next week. Does this news weaken my excitement? Only if I have to change my ear tips. Should you find yourself needing to do that, please be gentle.

Update: Samsung took to its channels to relay the following statement.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the customers who participated in the pre-sale of the Galaxy Buds 3 series and others that took place until July 18th. We deeply apologize for any quality issues you may have encountered with some of the products you purchased during the pre-sale period. If you experience any inconvenience with the product you purchased, you can visit a nearby service center to receive appropriate measures such as exchange or refund. We will do our best to thoroughly inspect all processes before the official domestic launch on the 24th to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

