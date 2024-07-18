Following its previously-released schedule, Google has dropped Android 15 Beta 4 on us today. This is the 4th beta update for the next version of Android, which reached “Platform Stability” in the previous Beta 3. We’re really closing in on a public, final release at this point.

For this Android 15 Beta 4 update, Google says that all app-facing behaviors are final and that developers really need to get updates ready for it to ensure app compatibility when Android 15 goes public to consumers. This build is also expected to fix numerous bugs that you may be experiencing on either Beta 3 or the Beta 3.1 update from the beginning of the month.

What’s new in Android 15 Beta 4? Not much, at least on the developer side of things. We reached platform stability in Beta 3, so we really are just fixing bugs and optimizing the experience with each release now. Things are simply getting ready for public release to non-beta users and you shouldn’t expect major changes going forward. If you want big changes, you’ll just have to wait for Pixel Feature Drops that could arrive alongside the public Android 15 release later this year. And if you don’t own a Pixel, then you’ll instead have to see what your phonemaker does with their own Android 15 skin.

How to get Android 15 Beta 4? For most folks, to get Android 15 Beta 4 on your Pixel phone, you’ll want to enroll in the Android Beta Program (here). This is the easiest way, as Google will send it to you over-the-air. However, if you want to manually update (like I’m about to do), you can – you’ll find (“later today,” according to Google) Android 15 Beta 4 factory images here and the OTA files here.

The build number you want for Beta 4 is AP31.240617.009.

Android 15 Beta 4 is available to the following Pixel devices:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

If we find any noteworthy changes after updating our own devices, we’ll let you know.

