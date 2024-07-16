Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the upcoming foldable from Google, got the uber leak treatment this week thanks to a standard overseas regulatory filing. In it, we see the device from every angle, as well as score an inside look at its internals.

As we can see, Google’s design team has the Pixel 9 Pro Fold aligning well with the Pixel 9 lineup. It has the rounded camera housing, which extends a considerable from the phone’s backside. It’s hard to tell from the photos because the display is off, but the bezels appear to be slimmer for both the interior and exterior. Another thing we see is the interior camera is getting tucked up deeper in the top right corner on this year’s model.

The filing also detailed a new 45W charging brick from Google, which means we might see quicker charging speeds from the entire Pixel 9 lineup (including the Fold). This would be most welcomed, as Pixel phones still seem to charge quite slowly compared to devices from other OEMs.

We expect Google to unveil this device alongside the Pixel 9 lineup in August. Spot anything else in the photos? We’re liking what we see.

// Android Authority