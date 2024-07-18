Google has already done an initial teaser for its upcoming Pixel 9 series launch on August 13, so we know the device is coming. They even included the name “google_pixel_9_pro” in the URL of the teaser page, leaving no doubts about what was to come. The silhouette of the device in that teaser also confirmed rumors and leaks surrounding the design. Today, they’ve just gone ahead and let it all out by showcasing the phone in a fresh video.

Google dropped a video titled “Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro” that features Gemini and someone asking Google’s AI to write a breakup letter to their old phone. Why would they need Gemini to do that? Because the Pixel 9 Pro, which is then shown in the video, will replace their old device.

The image at the top of this post is an official image from the video, so yeah, the Pixel 9 Pro does indeed look like that. It’ll obviously come in that Porcelain/Gold color, with camera bar we are very familiar with, and 3 camera sensors inside of it. I’d venture to bet that darker dot under the flash is once again Google’s goofy temperature sensor too.

On the teaser page for the Pixel 9 Pro, Google included this new image with a close-up of the camera bar. It’s just a slightly different angle than what the video provides, so it doesn’t give us any other new info outside of the seeing that polished metal frame.

Google did not mention if the Pixel 9 Pro will come in two sizes (rumors have long-said a Pixel 9 Pro XL too), but we’re still onboard with the idea that we’ll get big and small versions.

And finally, the video is below for those who want to watch it. Let’s go!