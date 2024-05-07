Google released the May Android security update for Pixel phones today, on this first Tuesday of the month. This latest update for Pixel devices is expected to be minor, once again, because June will be the release of the next quarterly build and Feature Drop.

The big item to watch for with May’s Pixel update is whether or not everyone will get it and how quickly it will arrive. The April update was kind of a mess and we’re still not sure that everyone ever received it. It was missing for AT&T customers, didn’t seem to fix issues that many found after the big March update, and ended up having an extra build that Google didn’t publicly acknowledge. April was a weird month.

For this May update, we’re really hoping that Google sends it swiftly to all Pixel owners, but that it also takes care of connectivity issues that have been around for a couple of months. The threads and forum posts about poor cellular connections hasn’t stopped growing.

May Update Pixel Device Builds: As you look to install the update, below are all of the builds with specifics for some carriers, like T-Mobile and Verizon. Google says that rollout starts today and will continue over the next week.

Global

Pixel 5a (5G): AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 6: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 6 Pro: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 6a: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 7: AP1A.240505.005

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240505.005

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240505.005

Pixel Tablet: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240505.005

Pixel 8: AP1A.240505.005

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240505.005

KDDI

Pixel 7: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 8: AP1A.240505.005.B1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.B1

T-Mobile, C Spire, US Cellular & Cellcom

Pixel 7: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 8: AP1A.240505.004

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240505.004

Verizon

Pixel 7: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 8: AP1A.240505.005.A1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240505.005.A1

May Pixel Update Bug Fixes: The official bug list and changelog for this May update says that Google fixed a Bluetooth LE audio issue, as well as a camera performance fix for the Pixel 8 line. No mention of network fixes were included.

Bluetooth

General improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth LE audio [All Pixel devices]

Camera

Fix for camera performance under certain conditions when recording video [Pixel 8 line]

Google will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: