When we asked everyone a week ago if the April Google Pixel update was treating them well, we did so because we also wanted to check to make sure that everyone had received it. There were dozens of reports at the time suggesting that Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 owners with AT&T service were not seeing the update at all, but Google hadn’t said a word. It’s now April 17 and a new build for those devices has arrived and we hope it’s for those who have been checking for the past couple of weeks without success.

The new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro build is listed as AP1A.240405.002.B1. Google once again did not specify who this build is for and only posted it to their factory image and OTA pages today without comment.

So, because we need your help, can you grab your Pixel 7 or Pixel 8 phone and check for the update? Let us know if the update is finally here. Here’s also to hoping that it fixes the network issues so many have had since March’s update.