Sony Teases Upcoming Xperia Phone for May 15

Sony is beginning its teasing process for an upcoming Xperia announcement, scheduled to take place on May 15.

Given the tag of “Next ONE is coming…” it seems like a very safe bet that this will be the Xperia 1 VI, the company’s next high-end smartphone. Rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, sport what could be a 4K display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as a 5,000mAh battery, this should be a very capable Android device.

If you’re a Sony fan, it should be a good one, along with what’s sure to be a high price tag. As soon as Sony makes it all official, we will update you.

Watch the teaser video below.

