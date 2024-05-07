Sony is beginning its teasing process for an upcoming Xperia announcement, scheduled to take place on May 15.

Given the tag of “Next ONE is coming…” it seems like a very safe bet that this will be the Xperia 1 VI, the company’s next high-end smartphone. Rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, sport what could be a 4K display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as a 5,000mAh battery, this should be a very capable Android device.

If you’re a Sony fan, it should be a good one, along with what’s sure to be a high price tag. As soon as Sony makes it all official, we will update you.

Watch the teaser video below.