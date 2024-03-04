March is upon us and so is the next big Google Pixel device update. After several months of testing through the Android Beta Program, the Android 14 QRP2 update has arrived. Because this is a big quarterly update, that also means we have a brand new Pixel Feature Drop as well, so there are goodies for you to be on the lookout for as a Pixel phone owner.

We have an entire write-up on the March Pixel Feature Drop (here), but things like Ultra HDR support in Instagram, Circle to Search expansion to new devices, the Next Gen Call Screen, and more are included. There are several new items for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet too, as Pixel Feature Drops touch more than just phones.

Global

Pixel 5a (5G): AP1A.240305.019.A1

Pixel 6: AP1A.240305.019.A1

Pixel 6 Pro: AP1A.240305.019.A1

Pixel 6a: AP1A.240305.019.A1

Pixel 7: AP1A.240305.019.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: AP1A.240305.019.A1

Pixel 7a: AP1A.240305.019.A1

Pixel Tablet: AP1A.240305.019.A1

Pixel Fold: AP1A.240305.019.A1

Pixel 8: AP1A.240305.019.A1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP1A.240305.019.A1

Google says to expect the March Pixel update to hit your US carrier devices starting March 11 and March 4 everywhere else. The still-supported device list includes the Pixel 5a up through the Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 Series.

Google will begin pushing these updates over-the-air at the schedule mentioned above(Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: