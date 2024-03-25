Google Stops Selling Pixel 6a

Google pulled its Pixel 6a listing from the Google Store this week almost two years after first announcing it. The move makes some sense knowing that a Pixel 8a should arrive within the next couple of months.

The Pixel 6a was announced in May of 2022, but wouldn’t launch until July of that year. Once it did, we got our hands on the device and took it for a spin. It wasn’t our favorite device, that’s for sure. The price of the device was its biggest selling point at times because its specs were somewhat disappointing. Thankfully, Google has shown that it wants to make its A-Series more competitive with big upgrades to the device that followed it, the Pixel 7a.

For the Pixel 8a, we should get more upgrades, including a rumored 120Hz display, more storage, and further-improved design that fits nicely into the Pixel 8 family. Unfortunately, we may also see a price increase accompanying the changes.

The Pixel 6a page now redirects to the Pixel 7a listing. The Pixel 7a, at least for the next few weeks, will be the only A-Series phone sold by Google. If you absolutely need an A-Series phone at the moment, the 7a is a solid choice. I’d still try to wait it out, though. The Pixel 8a looks nice.