The Google Pixel 6a is almost official and should be shortly, thanks to an unveiling at Google I/O this week. The new budget phone from Google has leaked prior to the I/O keynote with a specs list and image that gives up the goods, outside of price. Assuming this leak is correct, the Pixel 6a will indeed join the Pixel 6 line with new design language and a system powered by Google’s own Tensor chip.

The Pixel 6a features a 6.1″ display at 60Hz (boo!), 4306mAh battery with fast charging, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 3.1), dual rear camera, stereo speakers, under-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2, and WiFi 6E. The camera system includes a main 12.2MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The selfie camera weighs in at 8MP.

Like the Pixel 6 line, the Pixel 6a will get a minimum of 5 years of security updates.

The Pixel 6a will be available in 3 colors (Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal) and cost $449. Pre-orders open July 21. Launch date is scheduled for July 28.

Country availability is like every other Pixel launch, so you’ll find it in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

More on the Pixel 6a at the Google Store.

Google Pixel 6a specs

Pixel 6a Software Android 12 w/ Pixel Experience Display 6.1-inch, 60Hz, 20:9, HDR Processor Google Tensor, Titan M2 RAM, Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 Battery 4306mAh w/ Fast Charging Rear Cameras 12.2MP Wide Camera, 12MP Ultrawide Camera



Magic Eraser

Real Tone

Face Unblur Front Camera 8MP Front Camera Other Stereo Speakers, 2 Microphones, Noise Suppression, 5 Years Security Updates Sensors Under-Display Fingerprint Connectivity WiFi 6, WiFi 6E w/ MIMO, dual-antenna Bluetooth 5.2

// @evleaks