After passing through the FCC earlier this week, we’re now learning more about Google’s upcoming Pixel 8a. There isn’t much we don’t know about this phone now, as we have already gotten a look at it via early 3rd-party renders. Now, we have an idea of its spec sheet thanks to the latest intel.

Courtesy of Android Authority, we’re leaning that the Pixel 8a will feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel capable of 120Hz refresh rate and have a peak brightness of 1400 nits. Its resolution is unchanged from the Pixel 7a at 2400 x 1080. A bump on the refresh rate is always welcomed, as now Google is aligning its less expensive A series with its other Pixel models. Some would argue this takes away from the point of the A series (Pixel 8a will almost undoubtedly be more expensive), but oh well.

Other specs mentioned in the report includes DisplayPort output support, meaning users will be able to plug their Pixel 8a into a monitor and mirror their phone screen. Right now, Android doesn’t really have a use for this feature, but it’s a hint that Google might be working on a DeX-like feature for the future or something along those lines. Maybe an announcement at Google I/O this May will clue us in on it?

Sadly, some may have hoped for a camera hardware upgrade, but that doesn’t appear to be happening in 2024. The Pixel 8a is listed as running the exact same cameras as on the Pixel 7a. That’s a Sony IMX787 primary sensor, Sony IMX712 ultrawide, and Sony IMX712 front-facing camera. However, it’s noted that the Tensor G3 will be onboard this device, which should bring a bit more computational strength to help edit your photos with AI and other stuff.

We are expecting this device to be made official at Google I/O in May. If it’s on your list of phones to watch, you should mark the calendar.

// Android Authority