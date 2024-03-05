We saw the first renders of the upcoming Pixel 8a back in October of last year, followed by a retail box leak to kick off 2024. Now, retailers are starting to spill info onto our screens in yet another sign that Google could be close to releasing its next A-Series phone.

Thanks to retailers in Germany, we believe the Pixel 8a will come in four colors and with storage amounts of either 128GB or 256GB. There may be a price increase too, although early Euro pricing has been all of the place in the past and probably shouldn’t be given too much weight at the moment.

The retail listings were found by Winfuture, but we’ve since seen them as well and can confirm their findings.

The Pixel 8a should come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Mint, and Bay, which are the four colors we currently have the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in. The Obsidian model looks like it’ll come with 128GB or 256GB, while the other colors will see only 128GB. Of course, this is early info and some of this could change before a launch. However, early retail listings like this typically don’t get things like colors and storage amounts wrong, at least since we’ve been following them.

As for pricing, the listings show €569.90 for 128GB models and €631.90 for 256GB models. Google currently sells the Pixel 7a for €509 in Germany. The Pixel 7a is priced at $499 when it isn’t on promo in the US – would you pay something like $550 for a Pixel 8a? Would the 256GB version jump to $600 or more?

To be honest, does it even matter knowing that the Pixel 9 Pro might look like this? We’re just waiting for it, right?