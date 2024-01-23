We really should only be talking about the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Series at the moment because they are so fresh, but we need to take a quick break. Supposed first renders of the Google Pixel 9 Pro have appeared and they might be as divisive as they are hot. Prepare yourselves – this could be the Pixel 9 Pro.

According to @onleaks, who dropped these new images on us, Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 Pro will look as you see here. The images, assuming they are legit and arrive as the device in the coming months when Google is expected to make the phone official, show a very Google-esque phone that has taken on the flatness of one of their biggest rivals.

Does this Pixel 9 Pro look like it has been dipped in the iPhone drip? Absolutely.

Measurements, likely from accessory makers with access to the design early, say the the flat display here should be around 6.5″ with a centered hole punch selfie camera up top. The overall measurements for it will be roughly 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm if you don’t take into account that massive camera hump. At that hump, the thickness increases to 12mm.

Few other details were shared alongside the renders, so we are left analyzing the images ourselves. Obviously, we have that massive camera housing with a triple rear camera and what could be the return of the Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature sensor just under the flash. The body of the device is also increasingly flat and metal, without any roundness outside of those corners.

Again, this is very iPhone-ish, which from my personal perspective isn’t a bad thing. The rounded world of smartphones has had its time – I’m all for flat everything, as long as corners are rounded for comfortable holding.

I’m going to need your thoughts here.

// MySmartPrice