Notifications are headed out to Google Fi customers this week, informing them of an upcoming change in price for the Simply Unlimited plan.

Said to be necessary in order to continue delivering high quality product offerings and features for subscribers, groups of 3 or more on the Simply Unlimited plan will see a price increase of up to $30 for a group of six. Starting with groups of 3, the price increase will be $10/month, bringing the price to $90/month.

Account Size: Old Prices vs. New Prices

1: $50 -> $50

2: $80 -> $80

3: $80 -> $90

4: $80 -> $100

5: $100 -> $125

6: $120 -> $150

As a note to account holders with promotional pricing in effect, Google Fi states that, “Simply Unlimited accounts with one or more long-term promotions or financed devices activated prior to March 5, 2024 maintain the same effective price until these commitments end.”

For any additional information on this change, follow the link below.

// Google Fi Support

