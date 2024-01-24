My brain is still mostly focused on the Pixel 9 Pro renders from yesterday and it doesn’t really want to switch off of that. If those renders are the real deal, Google is about to accept bundles of cash from me in the near future. But hey, we might be 10 months from that release, so we should try and direct our attention at the now as well.

Who wants to talk about the Pixel 8a? A retail box for Google’s next A-Series phones showed up and it tells us some secrets.

In a private Vietnamese Facebook group, someone apparently shared pictures of the box that you are seeing below. Those pictures were then blasted onto Twitter, revealing the design and a model number that we’ll all begin searching every day for the next few months until this phone is announced.

The design is already familiar, as it was leaked in the hand of someone back in September of last year, followed by renders a month later. The Pixel 8a very much matches the design of the Pixel 8 Series, with its rounded corners and matte-like finish.

As for the model number, the retail box shows G6GPR. A quick search around the internet produces nothing for that, so we really should be too early for a leak like this. Still, keep that number in mind should we learn about an upcoming Google I/O in May like we have had the past couple of years.

Finally, there is mention on the box of a USB PD charger that can produce up to 27W speeds. I’m not sure I believe this means the Pixel 8a supports charging that fast, but would certainly welcome Google’s adoption of faster charging.

You ready for the Pixel 8a – codename “akita” – or is the Pixel 9 Pro design all you can think about too?