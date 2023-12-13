It may have taken a full week or so for the full rollout to commence, but at this point, assuming you are into getting updates in a hurry, you should have received the December Pixel Feature Drop. If you own a Pixel 5a or Pixel 6 Pro or Pixel 7 or Pixel Fold or Pixel 8 Pro, among other devices, you have new features to play with.

This December Pixel update is a big one, as we mentioned last week when Google announced it. Not only does it include several new features, it is a quarterly update that squashes 40 or so bugs. For those who own a Pixel, these are the updates we look the most forward too, as they stabilize things and give us new toys.

So what’s your favorite new feature from this Feature Drop?

For Pixel 8 Pro owners, you have AI in new forms now. Google is equipping the Recorder app with their new Gemini Nano model, plus you can send videos off to Google cloud servers to let AI enhance them with Video Boost.

For the rest of the Pixel line-up, you have improved Portrait Light controls in Photos now, as well as Photo Unblur for your pets. You can even use your phone as a webcam, clean up receipts you scan in Google Drive, and show your subject a preview of their upcoming photo if you own a Pixel Fold.

And for those who own a Pixel Watch, the update that dropped yesterday gives you an option to unlock your Pixel phone with your watch, DND and Bedtime Mode syncing on your original Watch, and access to Call Screen on the wrist.

To get a visual list of the new features and if they’ll arrive on your phone, here’s a great image:

Having fun with any of it yet?