When Google released the big December update for Pixel devices last week, they only announced a single build number for all supported phones, foldables, and tablets. We assumed that meant they were down to a single build for this update rather than various builds depending on carrier. As it turns out, Verizon folks with a Pixel 7 up through the Pixel 8 Pro were left out of the fun and have indeed been given their own build, which may or may not be rolling out as of today.

Google posted the new builds late today, matching the builds on changelogs that Verizon posted last week. Within about 30 minutes of posting both factory image and OTA files for these Verizon-specific builds, Google then pulled them and they are still not active on the site at the time of this post. It’s odd because Verizon has known of these builds since at least December 7, and even said they were available then, yet our comments make it clear that Verizon folks have not seen those updates.

For those with the following Verizon phones, here are the expected updates unless something else changes:

Pixel 7: UQ1A.231205.015.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.231205.015.A1

Pixel 7a: UQ1A.231205.015.A1

Pixel Fold: UQ1A.231205.015.A1

Pixel 8: UQ1A.231205.015.A1

Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.231205.015.A1

We could see these updates at any moment if Google has everything ready to go, which they did earlier today. The quick pull of the files is where this gets confusing, though. Did Google find a last minute bug in Verizon builds and mistakenly post them? That seems odd knowing the builds match what Verizon told customers to expect last week. Did someone simply jump the gun and post the files before they were supposed to be? Maybe?

We’ll hopefully know more tomorrow. If anything, folks with a Pixel 7 or Pixel 8 or Pixel Fold on Verizon could finally see some action over the next couple of days.