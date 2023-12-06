The massive December update for Google’s Pixel devices arrived today after being in beta form for several months. While the update is a Pixel Feature Drop with several new features for Pixel owners to dive into, it’s also a big time bug fixer that should squash dozens of issues you may have experienced since updating to Android 14 a couple of months ago.

Owners of the Pixel 5a up through the Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold are in line for this update and all of them are seeing fixes on various levels. Some devices, like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are getting specific callouts, while there are general Pixel bug fixes galore. This should help your device out, as these quarterly updates often do.

December Pixel Update Bug Fixes: In the full list we’ve included below, Google says they touched on 40+ problem areas. Those areas include app stability, charging and battery usage, Bluetooth, camera, fingerprint readers, display, overall system stability, VoLTE calls, and a whole bunch of stuff within the user interface.

Apps General improvements for stability or performance with certain system apps *[1] Audio Fix for users facing issues in pairing Hearing aid with phone during calls under certain conditions Battery & Charging General improvements for charging and battery usage *[2] Biometrics Fix for fingerprint issues on first attempt when always-on display is enabled under certain conditions *[3] Bluetooth Fix for issue causing Bluetooth discovery to stop functioning under certain conditions

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions Camera General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions Display & Graphics Fix for issue causing emoji icons to be rendered brighter than the rest of the adjacent content *[1]

Fix for issue causing visual artifacts while scrolling on the home screen under certain conditions *[1]

Fix for users getting a green flash when using the phone in certain conditions

General improvements to display stability Framework General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions Location & GPS Fix for issue causing GPS instability under certain conditions Sensors Fix for Phone vibrating continuously in certain conditions *[3] System Fix for issue causing third party apps to crash on start up in certain conditions

Fix for issue with Battery charging notifications in certain conditions Telephony Fix for Voice over Wi-Fi calls to fail in certain conditions

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions User Interface Fix for black bar at the bottom of the display after changing screen saver in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for black screen in certain conditions *[1]

Fix for certain users unable to share Videos/Screenshots/Documents in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for custom clock reset to default in certain conditions

Fix for email notification overlays that are not removed in certain conditions

Fix for empty home screen post unlocking via fingerprint in certain conditions

Fix for home screen blank background post unlocking in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for incorrect date/time showing in status bar in certain conditions

Fix for issue causing quick settings tiles to not activate under certain conditions

Fix for issue causing the clock and temperature to overlap on the At a Glance lockscreen

Fix for issue with blank notifications in certain conditions

Fix for messages SMS Icon not showing in certain conditions

Fix for missing icons post unlocking via fingerprint in certain conditions

Fix for missing mobile icons in certain conditions when multiple SIMs are used

Fix for unable to unlock device in certain conditions *[5]

Fix for Wallpaper on home screen showing black in certain conditions

Fix for Wi-Fi icon not displaying in certain conditions

General improvement to the setup wizard flow pertaining to the navigation mode selection *[1]

General improvements for performance and Memory management in certain UI transitions

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions Wi-Fi General improvements for Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions ————————————————————— Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. *[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

*[2] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[4] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

The update should begin rolling out right away, so be sure to head into Settings>System>Software updates to check for it. You can also update manually with OTA and factory image files.