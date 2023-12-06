The December update for Pixel devices arrived today and it is a big one. As expected, this is a Pixel Feature Drop and also brings a Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) build into stable that has been in testing for several months. I’m talking about Android 14 QPR1 Beta, which is now ready for all Pixel devices, from the Pixel 5a up through the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Fold.

As for what’s new in this big December update, we have an entire write-up on the Pixel Feature Drop features. There’s some good stuff, so be sure to check that out. There are also 40+ bugs being fixed and the full list is here.

For those with a Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, it’s time to update. Google should being rolling this update out over-the-air shortly for easy installs. Of course, there are manual ways to do it as well with factory image and OTA downloads.

December update Pixel builds:

Pixel 5a (5G): UQ1A.231205.014

Pixel 6: UQ1A.231205.015

Pixel 6 Pro: UQ1A.231205.015

Pixel 6a: UQ1A.231205.015

Pixel 7: UQ1A.231205.015

Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.231205.015

Pixel 7a: UQ1A.231205.015

Pixel Tablet: UQ1A.231205.015

Pixel Fold: UQ1A.231205.015

Pixel 8: UQ1A.231205.015

Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.231205.015

Again, Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: