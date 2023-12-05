My favorite Android phone of 2022, the Pixel 7 Pro, is currently on sale at a well discounted price via Best Buy, with the retailer selling the device at $270 off the usual price when you get the 128GB model. Should you need more storage, the discounts only get larger.

At $270 off, the price for a Pixel 7 Pro comes to $629. If you opt for the 256GB storage option, you’ll snag $300 of savings and pay $699. Keep in mind, Best Buy also accepts trade-ins, so if you have an older phone that’s due for an upgrade and you don’t care about having the absolute latest device, then this isn’t a bad offer at all.

Why buy: The Pixel 7 Pro is still treating owners well. The camera is a menace in the best way possible, the hardware still ranks up there as some of Google’s best designed, and updates are still a plenty thanks to Google’s software support. For more Pixel 7 Pro details, check out our review and these sweet camera samples that we snapped while testing.

Follow the link below to snag.