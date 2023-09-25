The latest updates for Samsung devices have started for the month of September. Since the the list of still-supported devices from Samsung is quite lengthy, we’ll keep track of the entire list of devices receiving this latest build as the month moves along.

The first round of September updates is for the Galaxy S23 series, so that includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Since last month’s August Samsung update was a big one for this series with the jump to One UI 5.1.1, this new software is listed as being just a security patch.

Verizon, who is first to post a changelog, says that this update “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” We’ll update this after Samsung shares more info, which they have yet to do.

Here are some new September Samsung builds:

Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS1AWHD

: S918USQS1AWHD Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS1AWHD

: S916USQS1AWHD Galaxy S23: S911USQS1AWHD

What else is there to know about this new update? Not much, unfortunately. The thing is, Samsung is working on One UI 6 based on Android 14 and the Galaxy S23 is already beta testing it. That’s the next huge update we are expecting. Don’t be surprised if all of last month’s devices get this same, small security patch before that big One UI update arrives.

UPDATE 9 13: The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 are up next for the September update and the following builds that include only new security patches —

Galaxy Note 20 : N981USQS5HWHC

: N981USQS5HWHC Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : N986USQS5HWHC

: N986USQS5HWHC Galaxy Z Flip 3 : F711USQS5GWH9

: F711USQS5GWH9 Galaxy Z Flip 4 : F721USQS3DWH9

: F721USQS3DWH9 Galaxy Z Fold 3 : F926USQG4GWH9

: F926USQG4GWH9 Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS3DWH9

UPDATE 9/15: The Galaxy S22 series is up next for the September patch, again with just the security updates, no new features.

Galaxy S22 : S901USQS3CWH3

: S901USQS3CWH3 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS3CWH3

: S906USQS3CWH3 Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS3CWH3

UPDATE 9/17: To finish off the week, the newest foldables from Samsung also grabbed the September update with the following builds —

Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQS1AWI1

: F731USQS1AWI1 Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS1AWI1

UPDATE 9/26: The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series phones are all receiving the September update this week with the builds listed below. Like the other updates, this is just a security patch.

Galaxy S20 : G981VSQS7HWI1

: G981VSQS7HWI1 Galaxy S20+ : G986USQS7HWI1

: G986USQS7HWI1 Galaxy S20 Ultra : G988USQS7HWI1

: G988USQS7HWI1 Galaxy S21 : G991USQS9EWI1

: G991USQS9EWI1 Galaxy S21+ : G9916USQS9EWI1

: G9916USQS9EWI1 Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQS9EWI1

To check for updates on your Samsung phone, you’ll head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.