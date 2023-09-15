September Patch Arrives for Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Samsung is now shipping out the September patch to its two latest smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Below we have the updated software build numbers, important if you want to confirm that you’re running the latest build. The changelog doesn’t specify anything beyond the September patch, but if you happen to fire this up and notice anything, feel free to let us know.

Updated Build Numbers

Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQS1AWI1

: F731USQS1AWI1 Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS1AWI1

Happy Friday!

// Verizon [2]