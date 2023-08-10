Official: One UI 6 (Android 14) Beta Released for Galaxy S23 Lineup

Samsung made the One UI 6 beta official for Galaxy S23 devices early this morning. With it, owners will be testing out the upcoming Android 14 update, bringing with it “simplicity and ease of access.”

As we can see in the above header image, Samsung has redesigned its notification pulldown. While you can still access your quick system toggles, the whole pulldown received a nice makeover in general.

I’ll let Samsung explain it.

One UI 6 makes a compelling first impression with its beautiful simplicity. Many elements have been tweaked to create a more modern look and feel, such as the impactful new default font and the new emojis on Samsung Keyboard. The Quick Panel has been revamped with an updated layout that makes it effortless for users to access their most used features. It is easier than ever to adjust screen visibility on the go as the brightness control bar is available by default in the compact Quick Panel. Furthermore, there is also a new instant access option to the full Quick Panel, providing faster access to settings with a single downward swipe at the upper right corner of the screen.

If you’ll recall, I wrote that same thing when Samsung Germany leaked this news a few days ago.

Install One UI 6 on Galaxy S23

To get One UI 6 up and running on your device, simply ensure you have the latest Samsung Members app version installed, then look for the page inside the app pertaining to beta signup. Once signed up, you should soon receive a notification to download and install the beta.

Additional information will be available, like how to exit the beta, inside the Samsung Members app.

As soon as I wake up, I’m installing this. It looks hot.