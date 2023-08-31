Samsung phone owners, the August update is starting to rollout to the massive list of devices that Samsung supports. Since we’re now talking about 5 years worth of updates for many phones, this list isn’t going to shrink any time soon. In fact, it is mostly still growing with the launch of new phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 that we’re all now playing with.
To kickstart the August Samsung update, some of the oldest phones that Samsung still sends monthly updates to are seeing the first builds – the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are first on the list in the US.
For August, Samsung (through Verizon) is suggesting that this update only “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” They aren’t mentioning performance improvements or new camera features or modem updates or, really, anything extra. That could be because their focus is instead on pushing out Android 14 and One UI 6 within a couple of months.
The first round of Samsung updates is as follows:
- Galaxy Z Fold 2: F916USQS4JWG8
- Galaxy S20: G981VSQS6HWGC
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQS6HWGC
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQS6HWGC
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781VSQSAHWG9
- Galaxy Note 20: N981USQS5HWG8
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS5HWG8
- Galaxy A53 5G: A536VSQS8CWG8
UPDATE 8/15: The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are getting their first update today and provides the August patch.
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS1AWH3
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS1AWH3
UPDATE 8/17: The next series of phones to get the August update includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All of the Galaxy S23 models are not only seeing the latest security patch, they are also getting One UI 5.1.1. Samsung just announced this new software version that first launched on the new Fold 5 and Flip 5. There should be “performance improvements” of some kind too.
- Galaxy S23: S911USQU1AWGH
- Galaxy S23+: S916USQU1AWGH
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQU1AWGH
UPDATE 8/24: Another round of Samsung devices is getting the August update this week. We have the Note 10 and Note 10+ seeing one of their last remaining updates, as well as the Galaxy S22 line jumping to One UI 5.1.1.
- Galaxy S22: S901USQU3CWGI
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQU3CWGI
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQU3CWGI
- Galaxy Note 10: N970USQS8HWG1
- Galaxy Note 10+: N976USQS8HWG1
UPDATE 8/25: The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are up next for the One UI 5.1.1 update (with August’s security patch). The changelog says to expect enhancements to Flex Mode, Gallery, Samsung Health, Hotspot, Multi-Window, and Device Care.
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQU3DWH5
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQU3DWH5
UPDATE 8/29: The Galaxy S21 (unlike what we had previously said on August 14) is now receiving the August update. The update is more than a security patch, though, and also includes the update to One UI 5.1.1. This is a much better update than we had previously reported. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is also getting the August patch.
- Galaxy S21: G991USQU8EWH6
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQU8EWH6
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQU8EWH6
- Galaxy Tab S9+: X818USQU1AWH8
UPDATE 8/31: To close out the month, Samsung is pushing One UI 5.1.1 updates with the August patch to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQU5GWH3
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQU4GWH5
To check for updates on your Samsung phone, you’ll head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.
