Need more Pixel 8 Pro in your life? Official launch is still on the horizon, but until we reach that point, Google has blessed us with a slip up of another image of the upcoming phone.

This time, we see Pixel 8 Pro in its Porcelain colorway, with its backside easily viewable along with its large camera bar and rounded corners. The image was spotted on Google’s dedicated store site, but appears to have been taken down already. Damage already done, might as well have left it up.

Our first look at Pixel 8 Pro came back in March, if you can believe that. At that time, it was just 3rd-party renders, but we can see now that those shaped up pretty well in terms of accuracy. Then we saw it in May, as well as earlier this month. We’ve seen a lot of Pixel 8 Pro this year, and frankly, all I want is the phone in my hands at this point.

We don’t yet have an official release date, but we know it’s soon. It’s basically September now. Last year, Pixel 7 pre-orders went live in early October, so we’re getting close.

// @MishaalRahman