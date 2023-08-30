Invites are here and we have a Google Pixel event to attend. Well, it’s a “Made by Google” event, but it should be the day we see the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the new Pixel Watch 2.

Google sent invites to press this morning, letting us all mark calendars for the fun that is to come. Wednesday, October 4, is the day for all to pay attention to if Pixel devices are your thing.

Google specifically mentions that we’ll see the “latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices,” in case there was any question. And again, we expect it to be the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2, all of which have leaked in small chunks in recent weeks. Like this morning, where we saw a new shot of the Pixel 8 Pro and maybe even the Pixel Watch 2.

Y’all excited for new Pixel goods?