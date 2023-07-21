Let’s face it, Samsung will likely blow your mind with its next-gen foldables next week and you’re going to want to order one. That’s just the way it goes sometimes. With their new and improved hinge systems, larger cover displays, and who knows what else packed inside, these will presumably be Samsung’s best foldables yet. That also means they’ll likely be expensive and what better way to combat that by saving money on your order?

Right now is Samsung’s registration window for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Tab S9. During this period, if you give Samsung your name and email address (there’s zero commitment to purchase), they will give you $50 off your pre-order of the new Galaxy devices. $50 may not sound like a big amount, but Samsung are likely to offer high trade-in values alongside the credit. That could mean $500 or $900 off plus the extra $50. That makes those foldables much more affordable.

Even if Samsung doesn’t blow your mind, there’s still no reason not to register your interest just in case. If the devices turn out to be your dream phones, then that’s great. If not, no harm.

The next Samsung Unpacked event kicks off July 27 to make these devices official.