As they have in past years, Samsung has opened up reservations for its upcoming Galaxy devices.

These of course are zero commitment reservations. You simply tell Samsung what you’re thinking of ordering, give them your name and email, then Samsung alerts you (typically hours after actual launch) that it’s time to order your new phone. Samsung tends to provide a bigger discount on pre-orders should you have reserved the device, and in the case of its latest, the company is offering $50 in credit to those who pre-order after a reservation.

At this time, customers can also register for the Samsung Offer program, which includes additional savings for eligible students, military, first responders, and corporate partner employees. If you plan on snagging a Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, Tab S9, or anything else they might announce this month, you best reserve and save that extra dough.

Samsung Unpacked kicks off at 7am ET (4am PT) on Wednesday, July 27.