Galaxy Z Flip 5 Definitely Closes Flat

Samsung is really kicking up its efforts to hype up next week’s Unpacked event, with the latest being a brief video posted to its social channels. In the video, we can see what is presumably the Galaxy Z Flip 5 getting closed. Why is a foldable getting closed a big deal? Because the new Flip 5 and Fold 5 have been rumored to close completely flat with no gap near the hinge. This video confirms this and it’s awesome.

While Samsung has certainly been slimming down the gap near the hinge year over year, this marks the first year where there’s zero gap. Samsung will undoubtedly highlight this new and improved hinge system during its Unpacked event.

You can view the whole video, which is just 15 seconds long, down below. We’d also like to remind you that you can save money by registering to purchase one of Samsung’s new foldable phones right now. Saving money is a good thing.