Spotify Raises Prices on All Premium Plans

Tough news on a Monday morning this week, with Spotify announcing it is raising its prices across its ad-free plans.

The price increases aren’t too dramatic, but these days, any increase can feel like a lot and unwarranted. Spotify is increasing the Premium Single plan from $9.99 to $10.99/mo, Premium Duo from $12.99 to $14.99/mo, Premium Family from $15.99 to $16.99/mo, and even Premium Student is getting hit, going from $4.99 to $5.99/mo.

Spotify gives a brief reasoning for the price increases, citing that the market landscape continues to evolve. To ensure they can keep innovating, prices are going up. It’s as simple as that. Here’s the full rundown.

With 200+ million Premium subscribers, we’re also proud to be the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, giving Premium users access to on-demand and ad-free music listening, offline music downloads, and quality music streaming. The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched. So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets* around the world. These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform.

Mondays suck.

// Spotify