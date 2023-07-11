Need another incredible Prime Day deal to consider? The entire Galaxy S23 series is heavily discounted, no trade-ins required.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra gets the biggest price cut since it’s the most expensive. You’ll find it $250 off and with a starting price of $949.99. That price is good in all colors and with 256GB minimum storage.

The Galaxy S23+, a sleeper of a phone with incredible battery life, is $200 off and starting at $799. That too gets you 256GB storage and your choice of fun colors.

Finally, my happy little phone, the Galaxy S23, is also $200 off and with a starting price of $599. All colors are available at that price, but the storage does drop to 128GB. Still, this is a great price for my favorite phone of 2023 (so far).

Need reviews on each? Here you go: Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23.

Amazon Deal Links: