Prime Day 2023 is live and the first deal we’ve got to share is for Google’s excellent Pixel Buds Pro. For Prime Day, you can grab a pair of Pixel Buds Pro for $132, easily their lowest price to date. That’s a solid $67 off a pair of ear buds that has it all.

To recap the Buds Pro, you’ve got ANC, touch pads on each bud for controls (including volume), battery life up to 31 hours, IPX4 water resistance, software controls over a number of settings from your phone, and regular software updates that have continued to improve the Pixel Buds Pro experience.

Be sure to read our review for our full thoughts, including how the Pixel Buds Pro sound.

Amazon Deal Link