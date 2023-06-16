Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic images not enough for you? Well, here’s something a bit more intriguing. It’s the Galaxy Z Flip 5, along with what looks like a much enlarged cover screen.

Now we’re cooking, Sammy.

Dating back to early May, we have been expecting Samsung to introduce a much larger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with this supposed marketing image supporting that. The report that accompanied this image claims that the cover display’s size comes in a 3.4-inches, along with the inside panel at 6.7-inch. Other specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB Ram, 3,700mAh battery, dual cameras, and Android 13.

This device, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and new Galaxy Watch 6 lineup, are expected to be introduced next month in South Korea.

Sign me up, this thing looks sweet.

// Mysmartprice