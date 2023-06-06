Samsung announced this evening that its next Unpacked event will take place in late July 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. If you can believe it, this is the first time they’ve held Unpacked in Seoul, and this will be the 27th Unpacked.

In a brief press note, Samsung tells us that for this Unpacked in South Korea, it “is shifting its direction for Unpacked for foldable devices to focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event.” While you can take from that statement whatever you want, what we know for sure is that the next foldable is indeed coming at this event. We expect that device to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Hopefully, they just end up calling it the Galaxy Fold 5. Drop the “Z,” Samsung.

Speaking of the Galaxy Fold 5, did you forget what it looks like? Here you go.

If there’s another item to take from this announcement, it could be the following: “With the next generation of its foldable series offering enhanced devices based on years of R&D and investment, Samsung aims to further drive widespread adoption of foldable phones and solidify its position as the category creator.” Does that mean more affordable offerings? I feel like that’s the only way to further drive widespread adoption of foldables. I can’t imagine the majority of the world is still cool with $2,000 foldable phones – we have got to find a way to make these things cheaper.

Either way, “late” July is close and much earlier than the August launches of the past. Samsung didn’t provide a specific day in July, but they clearly wanted this news to get out into the world now. Samsung, are you worried about Google Pixel Fold reviews stealing the show? Nah, couldn’t be.

// Samsung