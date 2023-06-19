Great news over the weekend for Google fans looking to buy the upcoming Pixel 8 and/or Pixel 8 Pro. Display specifications have hit the web for both devices, building on top of the information we have previously learned.

Via an inside source at Google of Android Authority, the Pixel 8 will be equipped with a display sized at 6.17-inches, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2400 (427 ppi), 1400 nits peak brightness, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. These numbers indicate that the Pixel 8 will have a higher peak brightness, pixels per inch, and refresh rate than last year’s Pixel 7. Your eye won’t be able to enjoy the extra 10 ppi, but hopefully you are able to appreciate the increased refresh rate.

Building on what we learned in March, it also looks very certain that the Pixel 8 Pro’s display is much more flat than the Pixel 7 Pro. That’s already pretty exciting news for some people. The more rounded, flat display is reported to come in at 6.7-inches, with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 (490ppi), 1600 nits peak brightness, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. We can see that those numbers could be seen as somewhat of a downgrade from last year, with exception to peak brightness. That should be a massive, positive change for buyers.

For the Pixel 8 Pro, its refresh rate appears to be unchanged, but that’s not the whole picture. On the inside, Google has made tweaks to allow for an improved variable refresh experience, with the 8 Pro reported to go as low as 5Hz. This is the type of rate variability we’ve seen from other makers and it’s good to see Google getting on board.

These displays are sounding solid. Feel free to get excited, Pixel fans.

// Android Authority