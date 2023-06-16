Alphabet Sells Google Domains Business to Squarespace for $180M

Announced this morning, Alphabet is selling its Google Domains business to Squarespace for $180 million, making the purchaser one of the largest domain registrars in the world.

The purchase by Squarespace includes about 10 million domains currently hosted on Google Domains spread across millions of customers. For those customers, the announcements states that, “Supporting a smooth transition for customers over the coming months, with the help of the Google Domains team, is our top priority.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, but like most things, is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

// Squarespace | Bloomberg