Images of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have hit the web. Samsung intends to officially unveil these devices on July 27 at an Unpacked event located in its home country of South Korea.

As you’ll notice from the headline, it appears all but certain that the ‘Pro’ moniker wasn’t here to stay. Samsung is going back to Classic with the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup, but possibly more impactful, is the fact that we are now expecting a 47mm case option for the Classic model. That’s a gargantuan watch, and with that move, we likely have a new Wear OS battery king. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was already a large device and it had a 45mm case.

From these images, we can also see that the Watch 6 Classic looks very similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, with its rotating crown featuring little ridges for added grip. In fact, I’d go so far as to say it looks way too similar, but that’s just my opinion. According to this leak, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be available in 43mm and 47mm case options.

The smaller Galaxy Watch 6 will come in case options of 40mm and 44mm, and again, we shouldn’t expect much design change. It looks exactly like the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. Brutal.

Specs include an Exynos W930 chipset, sapphire crystal glass, and 5ATM water resistance.

Excited for the new Galaxy Watches?

// WinFuture