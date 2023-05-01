The first Monday schedule for Google Pixel phone updates is back on, friends! Google shared info on the May Google Pixel update this morning, saying that it is rolling out to the Pixel 4a up through the Pixel 7 Pro starting today.

After experiencing delays of a week or more in March and April, Google has already released both factory image and OTA files for this May Android update right when we are used to seeing them. There are two builds so far of TQ2A.230505.002 and TQ2A.230505.002.A1. There are no mentions of specific Verizon builds at this time, so there either is a delay for devices on Verizon or they’ll grab the “global” builds below. I bring that up only because Verizon Pixel 6 devices were the last to receive updates for March and April, with April’s arriving only days ago.

If you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro, and aren’t in the Android Beta Program, today is your day.

May Google Pixel update builds

Global

Pixel 4a: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 5: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 6: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 6 Pro: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 6a: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 7: TQ2A.230505.002

Pixel 7 Pro: TQ2A.230505.002

T-Mobile & MVNOs, Google Fi (US)

Pixel 4a (5G): TQ2A.230505.002.A1

Pixel 5: TQ2A.230505.002.A1

Pixel 5a (5G): TQ2A.230505.002.A1

May Google Pixel update bug fixes

There are only two noteworthy bug fixes for this update, one that improves touch screen response on the Pixel 7 Pro, as well as one that was “causing lock screen UI elements to overlap with home screen launcher interface” on all Pixel devices.

Again, Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: