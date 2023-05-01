We have seen video, leaked press renders, and plenty of reports about the Pixel Fold over the past few months. Over the weekend, we learned its spec sheet, and since we’re presumably so close to launch now, we might as well as share it and start debating who intends to snag one.

Posted to Twitter via @evleaks, we have details for all of the important systems on the device, such as the displays, cameras, processor, RAM, color options, and water resistance. Looking over the specs, there’s nothing that surprises us, though, we do credit Google for getting water resistance on the device on its first try. Solid move there.

Check out the spec sheet below.

Pixel Fold Specs

Display(s) : Cover: 5.8-inch OLED, 17.4:9, 1080 x 2092, 408ppi, 120Hz Main: 7.6-inch OLED, 6:5, 1840 x 2208, 380ppi, 120Hz

: Processor : Tensor G2, Titan M2 co-processor

: Tensor G2, Titan M2 co-processor RAM/Storage : 12GB, 256/512GB UFS 3.1

: 12GB, 256/512GB UFS 3.1 Cameras : Main: 48MP, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 0.8 μm Ultra-wide: 10.8MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.25 μm Telephoto: 10.8MP Dual Pixel, ƒ/3.05, 1.22 μm, 5X optical Cover: 9.5MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22 μm Inner: 8MP, ƒ/2.0, 1.12 μm

: Battery : 4821mAh, 30W wired

: 4821mAh, 30W wired Other : IPX8, USB C 3.2 Gen 2,

: IPX8, USB C 3.2 Gen 2, Dimensions : 139.7mm x 79.5mm x 12.1mm (folded) 139.7mm x 158.7mm x 5.8mm (unfolded) 283 grams

: Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain

For me, if it comes down to foldables and which ones excite me, I have to lean Pixel Fold over the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The idea of a foldable with Google’s Pixel camera system is great, but then on the other hand, Samsung has been making great foldables for years now and has plenty of practice in the software department. It’s going to be a fun foldable battle in 2023.

Now having seen the specs and the renders, what are we thinking?

// @evleaks