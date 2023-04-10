Pixel 7a Shows Off Its Color Options

We are a month away from Google I/O and the perfect opportunity for Google to show off the Pixel 7a, a device that is likely ready for a full reveal (if not launch) if we take into account history. Typically, when a phone nears arrival, certain signs tell us to prepare, like when official renders of a device show up. That happened today.

According to @onleaks, the below images are official renders of the Pixel 7a in the colors Google plans to sell it in. The renders are high resolution and look like product images we might see in a retail listing or directly from Google.

Three colors on display here are black (grey), white, and blue. The black and white options are pretty typical from Google, but with most phone releases, they like to throw a third color into the mix that adds a touch of spice. For the Pixel 7a, that will apparently be this light blue. For comparison, the Pixel 6a sells in Charcoal (grey), Chalk (white), and Sage (Green).

These images don’t tell us much else, they simply confirm previous leaks and also this wild hands-on write-up of the device. We can see the Pixel 7-esque design, the dual camera on the back, and overall a familiar take on a smartphone that will fit in with Google’s other phones.

While we still don’t know official specs yet, a couple of previous leaks have given us some of the important details we wanted. We know the Pixel 7a will have a high-refresh rate display (90Hz) for the first time, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and dual 12MP cameras. Google is likely to use its Tensor chip again, and we’ll hope for Tensor G2.

The biggest questions left for the Pixel 7a, now that we believe we have seen it in official renderings, are how much it will cost and when can we buy one? The latest rumor puts a launch in June, so that could mean a reveal at Google I/O on May 10, followed by a short pre-order period. As for pricing, we really don’t know. The Pixel 6a has been priced at $449 from the start, but Google seems to discount it to $299 every month. It’s down to $299 yet again for April – this has got to be a permanent price cut, right?

I’m telling you right now that the Pixel 7a has a good chance at being the 2023 Phone of the Year if its price can land where the Pixel 6a’s has been for most of its short life.

// mysmartprice