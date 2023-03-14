It was only yesterday we got an actual eyes-on with the Pixel 7a. Today, we’re learning we can expect both the Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold to launch this upcoming June, just one month after what we assume will be an announcement at this year’s Google I/O.

This information comes courtesy of WinFuture, with the details being taken from a European retailer. The retailer lists that the Pixel Fold will be available in two colors, Carbon and Porcelain, while the Pixel 7a could launch in Arctic Blue, Carbon, and Cotton. Additionally, a 256GB model for the Pixel Fold is listed, but it seems likely that won’t be the only storage option available. The roughest estimation we’ve heard concerning a price for Pixel Fold is 1,700€, but as of right now, we wouldn’t put much weight behind that.

This new information doesn’t align with a report from January that claimed mass production wouldn’t begin until Q3 of this year. One thing is certain: Nothing is confirmed.

Let’s remain calm and see what happens at Google I/O.

// WinFuture