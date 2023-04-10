Alongside the launch of the OnePlus 11, OnePlus showed off its first tablet, the OnePlus Pad. The device grabbed our attention because it was quite a surprise in world full of leaks, but also because so few device makers in the Android space have shown interest in tablets in recent years.

Once the hardware was fully unveiled in February, OnePlus told us to we would have to wait until April to learn pricing or when we could buy one. It’s now April and OnePlus has given us at least a little bit of extra info about the Pad, although not the full price. The first promo involving the OnePlus Pad has gone live as a blind pre-order.

If you looked at the list of specs and decided this is a tablet you’ll want, OnePlus will let you place a deposit on the OnePlus Pad for $99. Again, this is without knowing how much you’ll have to pay once once the full price is revealed on April 25. That’s the whole “blind” piece of this.

Should you decide to drop a deposit, OnePlus is promising a decent freebie with your OnePlus Pad order. You can choose between the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard (value of $149) or the OnePlus Stylo (value of $99). So if you thrown down the $99 deposit, you’ll get a freebie worth at least that much and then only have to pay whatever the balance is on the full price of a OnePlus Pad.

This could be a sneaky good deal. As a reminder the OnePlus Pad runs a Dimensity 9000 chipset from Mediatek and has 8GB RAM, 128GB UFS3.1 storage, and a single rear 13MP camera. There’s WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 speakers, and a 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging that’ll charge to full in 80 minutes. The display is an 11.61-inch LCD panel (2800×2800) at up to 144Hz. Looking at that, I there’s a good combination of cost-saving items (LCD display, Dimensity chipset) and those that should offer a still-premium experience (144Hz refresh rate, fast storage, WiFi 6, quad-speakers, and fast charging).

If I were to take a guess, I could see this tablet drop in at $400. If it’s less, that would make this a really solid buy, assuming the software is fine. A big question surrounding this device is how OxygenOS will play on a larger screen.

According to the terms, you’ll be able to pay off the tablet on April 28. Might as well pencil that in as launch day.

You taking this offer?

Pre-order OnePlus Pad