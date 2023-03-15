Here Comes the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 Update

Prior to releasing the March Android update, which happens to be the stable version of Android 13 QPR2 that has been in testing for months, Google told us that Android 13 QPR3 was around the corner. In fact, they said we should get it this week and to prepare accordingly.

Today, Google updated the Android Beta Program page suggesting that Android 13 QPR3 beta is “now available.” They have not yet published details for it, like the release notes, build number, devices eligible to receive it, etc. However, they told us to expect it at any moment and I wouldn’t be surprised if it shows up at some point today. Google loves a Wednesday release.

Here’s a shot of the Android Beta Program page with mention of the QPR3 beta starting.

Curious what a QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) is? This is a big quarterly Android update that Google now lets us test months in advance on Pixel phones. These updates typically address numerous bugs and add improvements to functionality and the user experience as well as general optimizations. As an example of the size, check out the QPR2 update that hit Pixel phones this week – there are almost 50 bug fixes and improvements. When QPR1 went stable in December, it touched on 77 items.

For QPR3, we won’t know all of the big changes right away, but now that you know a bit of the history, feel free to enjoy the fun. And if not, we’ll join it and share anything we find once it goes live.

As a reminder or heads-up for those who missed it, you are down to your final chance to leave the Android Beta Program if you’d like to receive the stable March QPR2 update and not receive this Android 13 QPR Beta 1 update. Google talked about this and said that they are not pushing stable March QPR2 to those in the Beta Program and are instead jumping everyone straight to QPR3. So if you don’t want QPR3 Beta 1, you need to unenroll from the program now. You can do that at the Android Beta Program site.

More soon.