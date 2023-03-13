Google Fixes Almost 50 Bugs in Latest March Pixel Update

The March Pixel update from Google arrived a week later than usual, but as expected, it brings a ton of bug fixes and improvements. Since this is a quarterly update (QPR2) that has been in testing for months, it is bigger than just any ol’ monthly security patch.

Google took to its community forum for Pixel phones to share the entire list of bug fixes and it is indeed quite long. There are close to 50 fixes and improvements that touch on battery and charging, biometrics, the camera, displays, the user interface, and more.

The full list is just below, but some items that stick out are fixes/improvements to wireless charging stability, camera performance, Android Auto over Bluetooth, touch responsiveness, adaptive brightness response speed, network stability, and basically everything listed in the UI section.

If you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro, many of these changes will impact your phone in a good way.

Google March Pixel Update (QPR2) Fixes and Improvements

Apps

Fix for issue causing Live Translate feature to prompt for translation too frequently in certain apps *[1]

Fix for issue occasionally keeping display on while certain app activities are active

Fix for issue occasionally preventing screenshots from being captured in certain apps

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Wallpaper & style settings to open

Battery & Charging

Fix for issue occasionally causing app-specific battery restriction settings to be reset after a software update

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Battery Share from charging certain devices or accessories *[2]

General improvements for charging, battery usage or performance in certain conditions *[1]

General improvements for wireless charging stability or performance in certain conditions *[2]

Biometrics

Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[1]

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Android Auto to connect wirelessly with certain vehicle head units

Improvements for connection stability with certain Bluetooth LE headsets or accessories

Camera

General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions *[1]

Improvements for color accuracy or exposure level while using the front camera in certain conditions *[3]

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue occasionally causing display flicker or artifacts in certain apps or conditions *[1]

Fix for issue occasionally causing instability or playback errors with certain media apps or content *[1]

Fix for issue occasionally causing video preview to flicker in certain apps *[1]

Framework

Fix for issue occasionally preventing keyboard from displaying in certain apps or conditions

Sensors

Additional tuning for haptics intensity and response in certain conditions *[4]

General improvements for adaptive brightness response in certain conditions

System

Fix for issue preventing device bootloader from being unlocked in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for issue preventing device from booting to Android in certain conditions *[4]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

Kernel updates to 4.14.295 *[5], 4.19.261 *[6], 5.10.149 *[1]

Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

Touch

General improvements for touch response and performance in certain conditions *[3]

User Interface

Fix for issue causing certain on-device search results to launch apps in work profile

Fix for issue causing certain text entries in Battery Usage settings to overlap each other while scrolling

Fix for issue causing home screen UI to appear blurred in certain conditions

Fix for issue causing lag or delay with switching between apps while third-party launcher apps are in use

Fix for issue occasionally causing inner launcher icons to appear clipped after closing a folder

Fix for issue occasionally causing input text to overlap inside search bar

Fix for issue occasionally causing media player notification to appear cut off or trimmed

Fix for issue occasionally causing navigation UI to display over Assistant interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing notification drawer to appear empty or blank

Fix for issue occasionally causing Overview screen panels to display over home screen

Fix for issue occasionally causing Quick Settings tiles to be activated while menu is not pulled down

Fix for issue occasionally causing screen unlock to overlap with notifications, home screen or other UI elements

Fix for issue occasionally causing silent mode icon to appear hidden or missing from status bar

Fix for issue occasionally preventing app icon size to scale correctly when changing display size

Fix for issue occasionally preventing screenshot sharing or editing to work when tapping overlay buttons

Fix for issue preventing haptic feedback when interacting with notification drawer in certain conditions

General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions and animations

Improvements for home screen icon behavior when switching between different grid sizes

Improvements for status bar layout and response in certain device orientations

Wi-Fi

General improvements for Wi-Fi network connection stability & performance in certain conditions

Improvements for connection stability with certain Wi-Fi 6E-capable routers or networks *[1]

Device Applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below.

*[1] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

*[2] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

*[3] Included on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

*[4] Included on Pixel 6a

*[5] Included on Pixel 4a

*[6] Included on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G)