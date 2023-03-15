Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 Now Available for Pixel Phones

And just like that, Google has released Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 for Pixel phones! Time to test new stuff if that’s your thing.

We saw the pieces moving into place earlier today and now Google has made both factory image and OTA files available for Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1. In order to get into this first QPR3 build, you’ll need a Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, or Pixel 7 or 7 Pro.

As for what’s new, we’ll be diving in to find out shortly. Google has not provided their own list of changes, so we need to flash the update ourselves and pick through the UI. There may be nothing major or we may find some fun stuff that is in the works. Give us a few minutes.

If you missed our post earlier on QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) builds, just know that these updates are important because they come out quarterly, are often bigger than the typical monthly update, and try and fix or improve all sorts of areas of the current version of Android, which is Android 13. Google now lets us test these up until a stable release (this one will arrive in June) because they are a big deal that can improve throughout several beta releases with lots of us testing things.

Join Android 13 QPR3 Beta Program

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 Release date: March 15, 2023

Build: T3B1.230224.005

Security patch level: March 2023

Google Play services: 23.08.15

Below, we have links to the factory image and OTA files to get folks updated the old school way, but you don’t need to go that route to get updated. In fact, you probably should go that route unless you are experienced in that area. You can always enroll in the Android Beta Program (here) and get the update over-the-air that way. For those who would rather avoid a command prompt and adb commands, do that. Google should begin pushing the update through the Android Beta Program shortly.

Anyone flashing this immediately?

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files