Starting this week, the Waze application can help you find a compatible EV charging station for your electric car. If said charging station is actually working properly will be a separate issue, not under Waze’s control.

To use this new feature, you’ll simply enter in your car and plug type, then Waze will return with the nearest stations that are compatible with your vehicle. As for how this information is being added to Waze, Google details that, “Thanks to local Map Editors from our Waze Community, EV data is reviewed and updated in real-time to provide the most accurate, comprehensive information to the map.”

This feature is now live inside of Waze.

// Google